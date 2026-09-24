Morganized Crime sets the stage for Sunday night Tiny Rug

Following a yearlong hiatus, student band Morganized Crime performed at the bookstore on Sunday at the first Tiny Rug concert of the year. By 8:30 p.m., the air was thick with excitement. Students chatted among themselves and played card games on the rug, anticipating the beloved band’s return. After a year separated by semesters abroad, the members of Morganized Crime have reunited and are ready to reintroduce themselves to Kenyon’s music scene.

After a brief introduction by Tiny Rug co-Managers Ivy Tollefsen ’28 and Simon Gaines ’28, Morganized Crime kicked off the show with a stunning cover of Oasis’ “She’s Electric,” sung by Conor Kennealy ’27. Second in the setlist was Daniel Caesar’s “Japanese Denim,” followed by Madeleine Revzon ’27 on the mic for “Paranoia” by The Marías.

Next came a cover of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi.” Before performing, Revzon made small talk with the crowd, asking if anyone liked fish. The answer was a resounding yes, with the crowd then shouting out their favorite species.

Later, each band member shared their favorite fish with the Collegian. Morgan Boone ’27, the band’s namesake and lead guitarist, prefers jellyfish; Maddie Barbar ’27, on the guitar, likes betas; Kennealy likes salmon to eat, but clownfish to look at; Evan Shafer ’27, on the drums, favors pufferfish; Revzon likes blobfish; and Julia Steinman ’27, on the keyboard, loves Ben and Jerry’s Phish Food ice cream.

Following Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” it was Shafer’s time to shine during a cover of “The Weight” by The Band. In addition to his role as drummer for Morganized Crime, Shafer is also a singer and a member of the a cappella group, Take Five. For his first time singing alongside his bandmates onstage, Shafer did not disappoint. Taking on a verse and harmonizing beautifully with Revzon and Kennealy, his voice was a performance standout. “I think coming out of it, my favorite was ‘The Weight,’ because [Shafer] got to sing on it,” said Kennealy in a post-show interview. “I’ve known that he could drum for a while, and I’ve known that he could sing for a while, and it’s great that he’s finally singing with us.”

The last song on the setlist was “Pool House” by The Backseat Lovers, which Boone described as the highlight of the show: “We get super loud, everybody sounds so good, it has a lot of dynamic parts to it.” The crowd responded to the band’s excitement with rapt attention and thunderous applause.

After demands for an encore, Morganized Crime performed “Dreams” by The Cranberries. It’s a song they’ve played many times before because, in Revzon’s words, they “can’t be stopped.” Steinman took the mic for part of the heartwarming final performance, prompting tears from a few audience members.

After the show, in an interview with the Collegian, the band reflected on their past collaboration with Tiny Rug. Morganized Crime first performed at Tiny Rug in 2024, during the members’ sophomore year. “We were used to playing gigs where it was like a party, and it was loud and crazy. So this was definitely a big difference for us,” Boone said. Yet the group bonded over the added pressure in rehearsals, as they strived to perfect their performance. Now, two years later, the band recognizes Tiny Rug as a space for community. “It’s really nice to be able to see just how many people there are and how many of your friends are there,” Steinman said. “It’s not like playing at a party. You are able to see everyone, and everyone is sober and just happy to be there. It’s so fun.”

Morganized Crime’s performance proves once again just how special the bookstore is as a concert space. The atmosphere creates a certain intimacy between performers and audience members that is difficult to replicate elsewhere. For bands like Morganized Crime, the rug is more than a stage. As Steinman accurately put it, “It really just felt like one massive friendship circle.”