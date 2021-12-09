Second annual Body Positive Fashion Show returns in style

On Saturday, Epsilon Delta Mu (EDM) teamed up with Kenyon’s chapter of Her Campus to put on the second annual Body Positive Fashion Show. The groups set up Gund Commons Ballroom to form a U-shaped runway for models to show off the student- and alumni-designed outfits, ranging in style and material.

The groups put the show together to include anyone who wished to participate — both designers and models were able to sign up without any previous experience. The show aimed to celebrate the messages of the body positivity movement by creating a space where anyone could showcase their art or express themselves in front of a crowd. Confidence emanated from the models, which made the show worth the watch.

Lasting under 15 minutes, the event showcased 12 unique outfits that aimed to challenge the restrictive norms of the fashion industry. Each model’s walk was accompanied by a song and an introduction from the emcee, which the crowd responded to with endless energy.

The show started off strong with a colorful, knit two-piece dress modeled by Jesse Leener ’23 and designed by Grace Cox ’23. This outfit sported intricate patterns and spring-like colors for a bold yet flattering and comfortable look. Next, Advancement and Development Fellow Jonathan Hernandez ’21 took the stage, modeling a shirt and skirt he designed himself from clothing he broke down and reconstructed.

Each model that followed continued to make the runway their own. The show concluded with a Y2K-inspired outfit composed of frilled jeans and a matching tank top. Similarly, the majority of the outfits were streetwear with some sort of creative and colorful spin on a popular look. The show even included an outfit constructed from fast food labels stitched onto clothing, which contrasted some of the more “trendy” clothes that wouldn’t look out of place on the street. Part of the fun was seeing the different directions each designer took.

Ultimately, the event’s message was that clothing should not be a form of expression only for those that the fashion and beauty industry typically represent, and, even in a short time frame, the show successfully conveyed this. The show also served as a good reminder for attendees that the body positivity movement doesn’t have a specific look. Instead, it diverges from the expectation to look any certain way at all. Each model wore an outfit that was surprising in some way, which is really what fashion should be.

All in all, this show was enjoyable and will be returning next year, so anyone who is interested in designing clothes or just being involved can and should participate.