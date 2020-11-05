Amid pandemic, Gund Gallery launches Takeaway Tuesday

Gund Gallery Associates present Takeaway Tuesday. | OCEAN WEI

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Gund Gallery launched its newest weekly event, Takeaway Tuesday. Until the end of the semester, Gund Gallery Associates from the Visitor Experience team will hand out creative crafts and provide mini activities relating to current events or exhibits in the Gallery. The programs take place every Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. outside of the Gund Gallery.

Takeaway Tuesday began because the Gallery has been unable to hold its typical, in-person activities. These activities included Late Night, where the Gallery provided art supplies for students to socialize while creating art, and PB&J Tuesdays.

“Each week, Takeaway Tuesday is hoping to give students a little taste of the Gund Gallery,” said Gallery Visitor Experience Leader Ella Musher-Eizenman ’22.

During the first Takeaway Tuesday, Associates handed out free decorating supplies and postcards in connection to the Gund Gallery’s Postcard Pop-Up Show. The Postcard Pop-Up Show invites students, faculty and staff from Kenyon and Mount Vernon Nazarene University to design a postcard, which will be displayed online and in each college’s art galleries. The Gallery will hold an opening for the Postcard Pop-Up Show before students depart for the semester, and the Associates’ Instagram account will also feature the postcards.

Along with art supplies and activities, the Associates hand out snacks on Takeaway Tuesday, which AVI provides. The Gallery’s first Takeaway Tuesday went successfully, with around 95 people stopping by, according to Gund Gallery Associate Adrian Lee ’24.

Lee and fellow Gallery Associate Maya Yukselen ’23 are currently leading Takeaway Tuesday. They help design each week’s theme with Gund Gallery Associate Director Christopher Yates, and staff the event tables. Every week, Takeaway Tuesday revolves around one of the exhibits in the Gallery or reflects current events. This week’s event, held on Election Day, revolved around voting.

According to Lee, Takeaway Tuesday provides people with the opportunity to be creative and get involved with the Kenyon community. “The College has a lot of reasonable but strict rules about what we are allowed to do,” Lee said. “I think [Takeaway Tuesday] is a safe way to do some art and stay engaged with the community in these times while having some fun.”