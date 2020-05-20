Carley Townsend’s ’20 stop-motion film wows at Trinity Film Fest

The Trinity Film Fest is a national competition for collegiate filmmakers across the world. This past weekend, the festival held a virtual screening of 17 films that were chosen as finalists, two of which were the work of Kenyon students. Last week, we profiled Natalie Berger’s ’20 and Sam Brodsky’s ’21 documentary Closure. This week, the Collegian looks at the other film included in the festival, Ordinary Day by Carley Townsend ’20. It follows the daily routine of an“elderly, posh cassette tape” who is stuck watching television each and every day of her mundane life. The film’s description on YouTube asks, “What happens when you’re overwhelmed by the same monotony, day by day?”

The stop-motion film opens with a close-up of a tiny TV and other props around the living room, crafted from tin foil, clay, paper and similar materials, as well as the main character, the cassette tape. The tape sits in her living room, covered in tin foil to emphasize her facial expression and wearing a hat. “She [the tape] grabs the remote and starts switching through channels when a program about outer space catches her attention,” Townsend described in an email to the Collegian. “She begins to imagine herself in space, and her imagination transports herself there, only for her to be brought back to the mundane reality that is the overwhelming boredom of watching TV each and every day.”