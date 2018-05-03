Soccer Mommy performs a playful, grungy show at the Horn

From high-school sweethearts gone sour to cannibalistic lovers aiming to eat your heart out, Soccer Mommy captures the emotional ups and downs, but mostly downs, of falling in and out of love.

Last Wednesday Soccer Mommy of Nashville, Tennessee played at the Horn Gallery. Kenyon’s own indie duo Day Moon, made up of Alex Inciardi ’21 and Molly Walsh ’21, and singer-songwriter Annie Blackman ’20 opened. Soccer Mommy, the stage name of 20-year-old Sophie Allen, is known for her indie-rock, bedroom-pop style, that manages to be simplistic, but poised, grunge, but clearcut, and has been hailed by The New York Times as “The Future of Indie Rock.”

The Horn was packed — the crowd nodding, swaying and singing along. Soccer Mommy and her band swung through hyped-up hits like “Your Dog” and the hoppy, ’60s-esque “Last Girl.” They meandered through the lilting cadence of “Blossom (Wasting All my Time)” and alternated between complimenting and cracking jokes about the campus, praising Kenyon’s horror movie vibe. Despite the serious tone of her songs, Soccer Mommy was playful with the audience, promising to meet and take pictures with audience members after her set.

Just like in her recorded tracks, the music was purposefully patchy in parts, her voice sometimes dissonant, the guitar passionate, but not perfect, echoing the unraveling relationships and broken expectations of the songs.

“It was really cool to see her live, and the Horn was definitely a good space for her to perform– kind of intimate, but also with enough room to dance,” Eleanor Evans-Wickberg ’21 who attended the concert said. “She had a good set, and it ended too soon in my humble opinion!”

Soccer Mommy names influences like her contemporary Mitski, as well as favorite bands like Hole and Sonic Youth.

Growing up with the music of Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne, Soccer Mommy’s unique lyrics succeed in being catchy, personal and relatable but never surface-level. In addition to the Times, publications such as The Fader, Rolling Stone and Pitchfork have featured Soccer Mommy as an up-and-coming artist set to change the face of rock, an incredible accomplishment for a musician the same age as most Kenyon students.

Before dropping out of New York University after her second year, Soccer Mommy came out with two full-length albums, For Young Hearts and Collection, then released her third album, Clean, this March. She is set to join Paramore and Foster the People on tour this summer.

On divulging such intimate emotions with millions of strangers, Soccer Mommy is frank.

“I think it would be harder to not be personal … sharing it with an audience because it’s not intimate, like when you share it with such a large internet of people, it’s not like playing it to a person, it’s definitely different,” she said.

Though with not quite the intimacy of a heart-to-heart, Soccer Mommy still played a show brimming with emotion, moving the audience both to dance and to cry.