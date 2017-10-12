Visting art speaker’s photography focuses on time and space

Finding elegance in a photographs of latticed trees branches that obscure a building, and the blurred movement of leaves in a shot of sunlight filtering through trees, the photography of Moshe Quinn ’98 is often a meditation on sight and shape. His work often contrasts organic elements with man-made patterns, finding natural beauty within metropolitan waste and concrete.

Quinn will be visiting campus on Monday for his artist talk, “Volumes and Silences,” in which he will discuss his time at Kenyon and his current photography projects.

He will also examine how people experience a public space. “What is our consciousness of space, and then, what is the potential for new subjective, internal experiences?” he said in a phone interview with the Collegian.

His time at Kenyon heavily influenced his art. As a religious studies and English double major who focused on drama and photography, Quinn was inspired by meditation and sacred spaces. “With my camera in hand, there is very much a different consciousness,” Quinn said. “There is something of the sacredness in that consciousness … something that pulls us away from our routine, into ourselves.”

For the past couple years, Quinn’s artistic vision has mostly been focused on two projects: sites and subjective. Sites dwells within the spaces humans make and the significance behind them.

His newer, more abstract series, subjective, delves into what making art about these places entails, focusing on the collaboration between the use of a place, the act of capturing it and perceptions of time in static image.

The two projects reflect each other. One explores the intricacies of Quinn’s subjects: light through cityscapes to remnants of fliers on telephone poles. The other plays with how the medium of photography affects these subjects. In other words, one piece examines the details of places and the other deconstructs them.

Quinn’s photos guide the viewer to recognition of what can always be looked at but not always seen, into making the objective subjective.

Because of its ability to examine and capture beauty within the mundane, Quinn’s work has been shown throughout the U.S. and in galleries and museums around the world. Quinn has also received awards from art collectors Paul Sack and Asher Miller of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and fellowships. He looks forward to returning to Gambier — especially to see the changing of the leaves.

Moshe Quinn will deliver his talk, “Volumes and Silences,” in the Gund Gallery Community Theater on Monday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m.