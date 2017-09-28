Lords soccer scores 10, shuts out Wittenberg

By Samantha Stahlman and Frances Saux

The Lords dominated Wittenberg University in Saturday’s game, the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) opener for both teams, when they won 10-0, boosting a season that has lagged compared to last year’s. The win gave the team a chance to showcase its scoring skills.

Henry Myers ’18, the lead scorer this fall, notched his sixth and seventh goals of the season during the game. Seven players scored their first goals of the season: David Anderson ’19, Will Bennett ’19, David Kim ’19, John Penas ’20, Jack Cohen ’21, Gabe Ivins ’21 and Tanner Jordi ’21.

Ivins, Jordi and Cohen scored their first collegiate career goals. The last two ended the game with a penalty kick and a tap-in, respectively.

The Lords started out strong as a through ball by midfielder Penas found the back of the net three minutes into the game. They kept up the momentum throughout, scoring six more goals in the first half and three goals in the second half.

The win came as no surprise, as the Lords have not lost against Wittenberg in a decade. Their victory echoed last season’s game against Muskingum University, when the Lords scored nine goals to shut out their opponent.

But the win came immediately after Thursday’s disappointing home game against Heidelberg University, in which the Lords lost 2-3 in overtime.

In Tuesday’s game against Case Western Reserve University, Oliver Wynn ’18 scored the game-winning goal to defeat the Spartans 1-0. Wynn was happy to get the goal. “There was a good sequence of play before it,” he said, “and it was early in the game which set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Going forward, the Lords will not let their guards down.

“In terms of the rest of the season, we have eight games left in conference and we need to win every one of them,” Wynn said. “This part of the season is always the toughest.”

On Saturday, the Lords play Denison University on Mavec Field at 3:30 p.m.