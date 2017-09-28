Lords golf finishes first in weekend tournament

The golf team finished first in the Dan Quayle Collegiate Classic at DePauw University last weekend. The team won by nine strokes in the tournament after finishing in the top five in their previous two tournaments this season.

The Lords finished the weekend with a team score of 587 following a 296 on Saturday and a 291 on Sunday, outlasting Depauw and Franklin College, which tied for second with a 596 score.

Leading the scoring for the Lords was Ryan Muthiora ’18, who tallied a 74 (+3) on Saturday and improved with a 68 (-3) on Sunday, landing him second on the individual score sheet. Muthiora has been in top form this season; he finished in the top five for individual scores in each tournament and averaged a score of just under 71 for each outing.

The Lords also counted scores from Lawrence Courtney ’21, Andrew Kotler ’21 and Eric Lifson ’21. Courtney found himself tied for 15th individually after he scored 71 (+1) in round one and 77 (+6) in round two. Kotler and Lifson followed suit when they finished 22nd and 33rd, respectively, on the score sheet with a two-round combined score of 151 (+9) and 153 (+11) on the weekend.

Three Lords — Sadiq Jiwa ’21, Sam Knowlton ’21 and Patrick Kawakami ’20 — competed individually at the tournament. Jiwa led the three with a 149 (+7) on the tournament and tied for 22nd on the individual scoresheet. Kowlton and Kawakami also had solid outings, shooting +15 and +24 in the tournament, respectively.

The Lords will be back in action over the Oct. 15th weekend at the North Coast Athletic Conference Preview in Mansfield, Ohio.