Ladies volleyball snags its first NCAC win, improve to 10-4

The Ladies volleyball team continued their dominance this week, as they won both games and earned their first North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) victory. The Ladies defeated the Allegheny University Gators and the Marietta College Pioneers to improve their season record to 10-4. The Ladies are attempting to win their first NCAC title since 1987 and make their first NCAA appearance since 1988.

After a heartbreaking defeat last Wednesday to the 19th-ranked Ohio Northern Polar Bears, the Ladies rebounded, crushing Allegheny for the third year in a row for the first time since the inception of the NCAC in 1983.

The Ladies dominated the match against Allegheny, defeating them in straight sets behind Haley Witschey ’20 and Maleah Miller ’20. The pair of hitters tied for the match lead with nine kills each, even as star rightside hitter Mackenzie Bruzzio ’20 returned to the court after a concussion left her sidelined the previous week.

“It was definitely super important to win our first conference game” Witschey said. “We wanted to go in and prove ourselves to the rest of the conference and show that Kenyon College Volleyball is stronger than ever.”

On Tuesday when the Ladies traveled to Marietta, they once again won the match 3-0 as outside hitter Carly Uhlir ’21 recorded a team-high nine kills with Miller tying her season high with four blocks.

Once again, this was all done without their second best hitter, Delaney Swanson ’19. She is battling a knee injury that has kept the NCAC’s second-best server (in terms of aces per set) off the court for the last two weeks.

Other notable individual performances included setter Jensen Shurbert ’18, who continued to rack up assists. She got 63 in the two games this week, improving her assists per set to 9.06 — good enough for fifth best in the NCAC.

Coming up, the Ladies will travel to Heidelberg University (Oh.) thursday and then host the “Tri-Match,” a new competition to take place at the Kenyon Athletic Center on Saturday between the Ladies, the Capital University Crusaders and the Mount Vernon Nazarene Cougars. Volleyball is currently the only Kenyon sport to host our neighbors from Mount Vernon, who are currently 13-8 and will be hungry to test a Ladies team that wants to get a final tune-up before conference play kicks off. “These next few upcoming games will definitely give us momentum going into all conference games,” Witschey said. “We want to go in confident and on a high note and just continue that feeling for the rest of our season.”