Field hockey improves to 9-1 on season

Kenyon field hockey improved on their already stellar record, adding three more wins against Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), Wittenberg University and College of Wooster.

The Ladies opened up their North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) play on the right note. During much of the first half, the game was tied at zero, but a late push changed that for the Ladies. In the 27th minute, Olivia O’Connell ’21 scored off an assist by Hannah Sklar ’20, giving the Ladies the lead.

Just two minutes later, Kenyon struck again. Molly Keen ’21 took a penalty corner for the Ladies and found Weezie Foster ’18, who converted. Kenyon dominated the first half of play against the Battling Bishops, firing off 13 shots compared to OWU’s zero, forcing two corners and recording no fouls.

In the second half, the Ladies put away any chance OWU had at coming back when Katelyn Hutchinson ’18 beat OWU’s Paige Ross, giving the Ladies a 3-0 lead.

Kenyon keeper Sarah Speroff ’18 picked up another shutout with the help of her defense, which allowed OWU zero shots and only one corner hit.

The Ladies found similar success against Wittenberg. While the first half started slowly, the Ladies broke the scoreless tie with a late goal in the 27th minute when Lynne Cullen ’19 tallied her second goal of the season off a pass from Tara Shetty ’21.

Kenyon surged in the second half, burying their NCAC opponent. In the 50th and 54th minute of the match, Hutchinson added two more goals for the Ladies, one off a rebound from a shot by Shannon Hart ’18 and the second when she moved down the left side of the field and unleashed a shot past the Wittenberg keeper.

Not three minutes had passed when Gigi Guenther ’21 fired a backhanded shot into the goal to put the Ladies up 4-0. Kenyon wasn’t done yet; Shetty found the back of the net in the 64th minute, tallying her first collegiate goal.

Wittenberg did breathe some life when Wittenberg’s Blaine Donnelly recorded her third goal of the year in the 66th minute of the match — but it was too little, too late for Wittenberg.

Kenyon added their fifth straight win against Wooster Wednesday night, defeating the Fighting Scots 5-1. The Ladies offense overpowered Wooster as they fired off 33 shots, 21 of which were on target. Guenther, Hutchinson, Foster and Shetty all contributed goals in the Ladies’ rout of the College of Wooster.

Kenyon now turns their attention to two more NCAC opponents, Denison University on Oct. 3 on McBride Field and at Oberlin College on Oct. 8 as they look to remain undefeated in conference play.