Packrat’s Stash adds thrifting opportunity to Mount Vernon

By: Katie Perrin

Kathy Hawk didn’t have to think hard about a name to give Packrat’s Stash Ltd., for which she is general manager. “I’m a packrat — always been called a packrat. I came up with the name about 20 years ago,” she said.

Hawk and her son, Jamie McDonald, run the store, which opened three weeks ago and is situated on Wooster Road near a residential area. The first thing you see before you walk through the door of the cluttered treasure trove is the sign that reads, “All unattended children will receive Mountain Dew and a free puppy.” Next you see racks of colorful clothing and toys that beckon passersby to browse. The storesells unique items and collectibles sourced from auctions, estate sales and bought from people in the local community.

Inside, brightly-colored trains, sculptures, knickknacks, electronics and antique jewelry are exhibited next to a diverse array of framed posters. Decorations celebrating central Ohio culture — such as Ohio State license plates and maps of Ohio — are displayed beside pop culture decor such as a Lamborghini poster. Painted mugs rest alongside glass lamps and neon signs. Some of Hawk’s favorite things in the store are the cast-iron items and a replica of a covered bridge.

Amanda Glazer ’21 visited the store last weekend and purchased a mason jar mug decorated with the words “Witch’s Brew from Salem Massachusetts.”

She agreed that the new store is an exciting addition to Mount Vernon. “It’s a cute store — you can find a whole bunch of interesting things here that would be awesome in a dorm,” she said. “I would recommend it to friends.”

Hawk previously trained horses, so running Packrat’s Stash is “a new adventure” for her. She and McDonald, who are Ohio natives, have strived to make Packrat’s Stash a customer-based business. They are always on the hunt for more unique finds, and open to expanding their selection of merchandise.

“When people tell us that there is something they like or collect, we look into the possibility of finding and selling it in the store,” Hawk said. She added that Packrat’s started selling vinyl records due to customer demand in the last few weeks.

“We have something in here for everyone — from an infant to a 90-year-old,” Hawk said.

The store is located at 330 Wooster Road, Mount Vernon and is open on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., 12- 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12- 9 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12- 6 p.m. on Sunday.