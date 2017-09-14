Lords football struggles again, falls to Oberlin

The Kenyon Lords football team dropped to 0-2 this weekend with their loss against the Oberlin College Yeomen. This is their second loss this season to teams they beat in 2016 — when they won three games total — and they now face a difficult stretch in their schedule.

The Lords came out strong in their game against Oberlin. Despite falling behind 3-0 early, they found themselves ahead 7-3 with seven minutes left in the first half, and only down 10-7 at halftime. Unfortunately, after that the Lords could not sustain an offensive drive, with only one drive in the second half lasting more than two-and-a-half minutes.

“It really comes out to us going down and executing,” quarterback Thomas Merkle ’20 said.

Another problem for the Lords was their lack of efficiency in short-yardage 3rd and 4th down situations. On 3rd and short the Lords were 1-2 and 4th and short with the Lords were 0-3. “We haven’t been good in third and short and fourth and short this year,” said Merkle.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lords started and finished slowly but were solid for the majority of the game. “It was a tough performance,” starting defensive tackle Trevor Brown ’20 said. “There were times when we were really good, and there were also times where we just let things happen.”

In individual performances, Ian Bell ’18 had another fantastic game as he continues to be on pace to set or tie the Kenyon record for most receiving yards and receptions in a season. Both records were set last year by Brian Hunca ’17.

The Lords will have their biggest challenge yet next week against a Wabash College team that finished the season 8-2 last year, including a 24-3 win against the Lords.