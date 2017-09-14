Ladies’ field hockey loses nail biter

The Ladies field hockey team lost for the first time, falling 2-1 to Christopher Newport University (CNU) after starting their season 4-0. CNU scored the go-ahead goal with a little more than three minutes left, deciding a game that Kenyon led for nearly 26 minutes.

While the Ladies ultimately only allowed two goals, there was a noticeable difference in the play of their usually dominant defense. Through the first four games of the season, Kenyon allowed just nine shots total, an average of a little more than two shots per game. However, the Ladies allowed CNU to take 18 total shots, tripling their season total. Fifteen of those shots came in the second half, and nine of them were on goal.

The Ladies, despite the loss, took the lead first in the game when Weezie Foster ’18 recovered the ball off a blocked shot and fired it into the goal, giving Kenyon a 1-0 lead. That lead held for the rest of the first half, but CNU tied the game at the 37-minute mark to deadlock the score at one. With three minutes and 19 seconds left in the game, Ladies keeper Sarah Speroff ’18 blocked her seventh shot of the game, but the ball ricocheted to CNU’s Rachael Allshouse, who found the back of the goal. Three minutes later, the Ladies’ bid at an undefeated season came to an end.

The Ladies will next play on Sept. 16, when they will travel to Greencastle, Ind., to play DePauw University in an NCAC game. The Tigers will enter the game 2-2, but are 1-0 against North Coast Athletic Conference opponents.