New Beginnings: A Photo Essay by Jack Zellweger ’17

New Beginnings Ministries — an evangelical church in Warsaw, Ohio, 23 miles from Kenyon — hosts several weekly services where community members raise their hands in worship with deep reverence for their Christian god. Bill Dunfee, the pastor at New Beginnings, believes himself to have a clear sense of right and wrong, and where Dunfee goes, members of his congregation follow. Several years ago, Dunfee and several other members of the church vowed to oppose “sinful” behavior in the area. They promised to “shut down” The Foxhole, a strip club about 20 minutes from Gambier, and to protest a Columbus Planned Parenthood clinic by confronting individuals who walk inside the establishment.

These black and white images represent a snapshot of life as a member of New Beginnings.