The Collegian’s Dictionary of the Gambier Language: 2017 Edition

By Samantha Stahlman

Allstu: An abbreviation of “all-student email,” a mass email sent to all student accounts. Used to advertise events, buy and sell items and plead for the return of lost jackets.

Club Olin: The nickname for Olin (and Chalmers Memorial) Libraries during finals week. You might have to live through it to understand this one.

D-Cat: The moniker of Kenyon President Sean Decatur. Not to be confused with the Kenyon pipe cats.

Gund Family, the: The namesakes of many buildings around campus. Gund Commons was named after Jessica Gund, Gund Residence Hall after George Gund, and the Gund Gallery, among other campus buildings, was designed by Graham Gund ’63 H’81.

Kenyon Krud, the: A virus from which no student or faculty member is safe. It typically causes cold-like symptoms. Treatments may include a visit to the Health and Counseling Center and/or a trip to the Village Market for soup.

Peirce Pub (the Pub): Find this lounge area in the basement of Peirce Dining Hall. By day, it’s a popular study spot, or a meeting location for student groups. By night, it’s Gambier’s newest bar, run by AVI, the company in charge of our dining hall. The Pub opened last year to replace the Gambier Grill. (More commonly known as the Cove, the Gambier Grill was a bar and restaurant that used to be in the lot where Unity House and the Snowden Multicultural Center are now.)

Pipe cats: A family of felines who lived in the pipe between Caples and Mather Residence Halls until their adoption in October 2016.

Squad: The portmanteau of “science” and “quad.” Includes the four buildings between Hanna Residence Hall and Rosse Hall — Samuel Mather (Smather), Tomsich, Hayes and Higley Halls.

Wright Center: A former food warehouse, previously known as the Buckeye Candy building, in Mount Vernon that now houses a film studio and the Office for Community Partnerships. Meant to bridge the Kenyon and Mount Vernon communities.