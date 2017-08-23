Gems of Kenyon

New Black Box: If you’re looking to hit the theater with some friends, make sure to note the Black Box Theater’s new location. Kenyon’s Black Box, a venue primarily used for student-run performances, is situated near the Craft Center, close to the North Campus Apartments (NCAs). The former Black Box was next to the post office, where the Village Market is now.

Kenyon Athletic Center and Stadiums: Whether you’re an athlete training for the next big game or someone doing your weekly workout, the KAC is the place to go. Adjacent to the KAC is McBride Field, home to Lords and Ladies lacrosse, football and field hockey. A few steps beyond the KAC is the home of Lords and Ladies soccer, Mavec Field.

Bullseyes: After a day at the theater or watching soccer, what better way to unwind than at one of the bullseyes at the top of Old Kenyon Residence Hall? They’re marked by the iconic bullseye windows on the east and west wings of Old Kenyon. The bullseyes are where Kenyon students go to dance and relax with friends, both new and old, and are some of the centers for students’ social lives at Kenyon.

Changes to Gambier: Gaskin Avenue, which runs through the middle of campus, changed significantly as part of the 2020 Plan. The Village Market moved across the street into a new building next to the post office, the Gambier Deli closed and the Kenyon Bookstore is now temporarily at the north end of the street. The College also added new upperclass student apartments behind Farr Hall and above the Market.

Gap Trail: The Gap Trail is a 14-mile-long path built on a section of tracks formerly belonging to the Pennsylvania Railroad system, originating from Philadelphia. It passes near campus between the KAC and South 2 parking lot. Whether you’re there for a run or walk, you can stop and enjoy the replica train parked just beyond the KAC, or the Brown Family Environmental Center (BFEC), a short distance down the trail.

Whit’s: One of the most popular spots for students, Whit’s Frozen Custard is the off-campus treat of choice for any student with a sweet tooth. Whit’s is easily found in nearby Mount Vernon, just nine minutes down the road at 500 South Main Street.