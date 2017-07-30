Instagram
8 July 30, 2017

White Nationalist Lobbying Group Names Kenyon Alum as Executive Director

By Bill Gardner and Gabrielle Healy

The National Policy Institute (NPI), a lobbying group for white nationalists, named Evan McLaren ’08 as executive director on Thursday. NPI is a think tank “dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States, and around the world,” according to their website.

The Southern Poverty Law Center designated NPI as a hate group. It is led by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

On Wednesday, McLaren tweeted, “Tomorrow I assume my role as Executive Director of the National Policy Institute. Thanks @RichardBSpencer and the NPI Board. Hail Victory!”

McLaren said he is not a white supremacist, but refused to denounce the actions of groups like the Ku Klux Klan and the American Neo-Nazi Party. He also said that he and those groups share some fundamental beliefs.

McLaren majored in history and was the editor of The Kenyon Observer. He was also a member of the Kenyon College Chamber Singers.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this post.

The Kenyon Collegian
Follow us

The Kenyon Collegian

The Kenyon Collegian
Follow us

Latest posts by The Kenyon Collegian (see all)

Related

8 Comments

  1. cannedsoma Reply
    July 30, 2017

    It’s worth mentioning that “Hail, Victory” is the English translation of “Sieg Heil.”

  2. MichaelInSC Reply
    July 31, 2017

    The SPLC is a far-Left, anti-White organization which has been repeatedly denounced by even liberals for its corruption. Why is their opinion on McLaren sought?

    1. Whipsmart Reply
      August 1, 2017

      You run a white supremacist blog that was labeled a hate group by the SPLC. Nice try tho.

      1. OrangeCarDriver Reply
        August 24, 2017

        “The organization you criticize condemns you, therefore your critical remark is invalid.”

        Glad to see they’re teaching sound reasoning at Kenyon these days.

  4. fuckTheAltRight Reply
    August 1, 2017

    I’m sure he tells women “but i’m such a nice guy” all the time too.

  5. Alum Reply
    August 4, 2017

    This is chilling.

    1. MichaelInSC Reply
      August 5, 2017

      Would it be “chilling” for a Black student to advocate for Blacks? No. It is only “chilling” and condemned when Whites advocate for themselves as a group. This is open hypocrisy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Kenyon Collegian © 2017