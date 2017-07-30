By Bill Gardner and Gabrielle Healy
The National Policy Institute (NPI), a lobbying group for white nationalists, named Evan McLaren ’08 as executive director on Thursday. NPI is a think tank “dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States, and around the world,” according to their website.
The Southern Poverty Law Center designated NPI as a hate group. It is led by white nationalist Richard Spencer.
On Wednesday, McLaren tweeted, “Tomorrow I assume my role as Executive Director of the National Policy Institute. Thanks @RichardBSpencer and the NPI Board. Hail Victory!”
McLaren said he is not a white supremacist, but refused to denounce the actions of groups like the Ku Klux Klan and the American Neo-Nazi Party. He also said that he and those groups share some fundamental beliefs.
McLaren majored in history and was the editor of The Kenyon Observer. He was also a member of the Kenyon College Chamber Singers.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update this post.
Latest posts by The Kenyon Collegian (see all)
- Kenyon student DOs and DON’Ts - August 23, 2017
- The Collegian’s Dictionary of the Gambier Language: 2017 Edition - August 23, 2017
- White Nationalist Lobbying Group Names Kenyon Alum as Executive Director - July 30, 2017
It’s worth mentioning that “Hail, Victory” is the English translation of “Sieg Heil.”
The SPLC is a far-Left, anti-White organization which has been repeatedly denounced by even liberals for its corruption. Why is their opinion on McLaren sought?
You run a white supremacist blog that was labeled a hate group by the SPLC. Nice try tho.
“The organization you criticize condemns you, therefore your critical remark is invalid.”
Glad to see they’re teaching sound reasoning at Kenyon these days.
http://www.theonion.com/video/gop-maintains-solid-hold-on-youth-that-already-loo-36778
I’m sure he tells women “but i’m such a nice guy” all the time too.
This is chilling.
Would it be “chilling” for a Black student to advocate for Blacks? No. It is only “chilling” and condemned when Whites advocate for themselves as a group. This is open hypocrisy.