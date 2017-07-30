White Nationalist Lobbying Group Names Kenyon Alum as Executive Director

By Bill Gardner and Gabrielle Healy

The National Policy Institute (NPI), a lobbying group for white nationalists, named Evan McLaren ’08 as executive director on Thursday. NPI is a think tank “dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States, and around the world,” according to their website.

The Southern Poverty Law Center designated NPI as a hate group. It is led by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

On Wednesday, McLaren tweeted, “Tomorrow I assume my role as Executive Director of the National Policy Institute. Thanks @RichardBSpencer and the NPI Board. Hail Victory!”

McLaren said he is not a white supremacist, but refused to denounce the actions of groups like the Ku Klux Klan and the American Neo-Nazi Party. He also said that he and those groups share some fundamental beliefs.

McLaren majored in history and was the editor of The Kenyon Observer. He was also a member of the Kenyon College Chamber Singers.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this post.