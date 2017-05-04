Loss of accepted student affects us all

What draws us to Kenyon is the sense of community. It is a community bound together by a simple place; a community that acknowledges all of those it touches. By this definition, Charlie Rose was a member of the Kenyon community, no matter how brief. A senior in high school and a member of the incoming class of 2021, Charlie was accepted early decision to a place that would become a source of great joy and growth, as it has for countless others. His unexpected, yet peaceful, death is a loss to the entire Kenyon community. Kenyon lost someone with spirit and immense potential, someone worth remembering.