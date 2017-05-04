Bas price listing significantly lower

After rapper Earl Sweatshirt cancelled his headlining performance last Thursday, Social Board quickly secured rapper Bas to replace him. The College most likely saved a significant amount of money with this switch. Babco, a talent agency the College works with to book Sendoff artists, lists Earl Sweatshirt’s performance fee at $30,000 to $50,000. Bas’ fees are significantly cheaper, ranging from $7,500 to $15,000. Ally Hays, assistant director of student engagement, declined to comment on whether or not the artist fees changed, saying the College’s contract with the artists does not allow them to discuss specific prices.