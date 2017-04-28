Earl Sweatshirt will not perform at sendoff, Bas to replace him

Earl Sweatshirt will not be performing at Summer Sendoff, according to a member of Social Board. The organization, which is responsible for planning the anual end-of-year event, received notification last night that the rapper was ill and would not be able to come to Kenyon for his set.

In a last-minute turn of events, Babco Entertainment arranged for Bas, a rapper from Queens, New York, to perform in the artist’s place. Seven hours ago, Earl Sweatshirt retweeted a a post announcing that he would be cohosting a radio segment with Knxledge called “Stretch the Jazz Out” today at 4:00 p.m. The segment would feature “spiritual jazz and Thai food.” It is unclear whether the radio show will still run as scheduled.

Earl Sweatshirt’s cancellation was confirmed after preparations for his visit were already made, including the purchase of “$200 worth of Kombucha and chicken wings,” according to a member of Social Board. Hopefully, Bas likes meat and bougie drinks as much as the artist he is replacing does.