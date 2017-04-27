April 19th - April 24th
April 19 to April 22 — No incidents reported.
April 23, 2:11 a.m. — Drug/paraphernalia present while responding to noise complaint near North Campus. Items turned over to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).
April 24, 1:47 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia confiscated near North Campus. Items tested positive for marijuana.
Latest posts by The Kenyon Collegian (see all)
- Village Record - April 27, 2017
- Trustees address divestment, status of the capital campaign - April 27, 2017
- Trustees are more accessible, but not enough - April 27, 2017