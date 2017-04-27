Village Record

Instagram
April 19th - April 24th

April 19 to April 22 — No incidents reported.

April 23, 2:11 a.m. — Drug/paraphernalia present while responding to noise complaint near North Campus. Items turned over to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

April 24, 1:47 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia confiscated near North Campus. Items tested positive for marijuana.

