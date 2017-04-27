Student eyes Village Council

Eva Warren ’19 looks to represent students.

Eva Warren’s ’19 first experience with politics was in 2004, when she donated to John Kerry’s presidential campaign at nine years old. Now, as a sophomore at Kenyon, she is running for a seat on the Gambier Village Council.

This summer, Warren will launch her campaign to potentially become the first student to hold a position on the Village Council. Warren plans to run on a campaign platform that presents herself as a facilitator between the Village and the student body. She will spend her summer and the beginning of next semester becoming more visible to the students and the greater community. Because Warren is enrolled at the College, she feels she can bring a new perspective to Village Council meetings.

“I’m in a unique position, because I do have ties to the community outside of Kenyon — I attend the local church, I volunteer locally so I know some of the non-Kenyon-affiliated Gambier residents,” Warren said.

If elected, Warren hopes to make students more aware of the proceedings of Village Council. She believes the College is responsible for engaging students in politics, both local and nationwide. Right now, she feels that the Council is dominated by voices that do not directly represent the students.

“I think that sometimes Village Council gets stuck in a bit of an echo chamber, where only if you’ve lived here 30-plus years you get a voice,” Warren said. “I think that a lot of decisions are made that affect us, and we’re not always consulted on them.”

Warren thinks her voice on Village Council will make it more representative of the town’s population, although she did not speak about the specific issues she would address. She is especially interested in matters regarding law enforcement — Warren has spoken to Kachen Kimmell, the mayor of Gambier, about how the Council is pushing for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to equip their officers with body cameras. Kimmell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Warren admits it would be difficult to balance the needs of the students and members of the town because there is a divide between the Village and the College.

“I want to see students consulted on the changes that are being made to the town, because … we are members of the community we, pay our taxes, and to disregard our voice is unfair,” Warren said.

Village Council members have four-year terms; Warren said if she were elected, she would leave her position at the end of her senior year. Elections will take place on Nov. 8 this year.