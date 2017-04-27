Lords sweep Wilmington in doubleheader

After losing eight straight in sweeps by Oberlin College and the College of Wooster, Lords baseball bounced back last night in a doubleheader against the Fightin’ Quakers of Wilmington College (Wilmington, OH). This puts the Lords at 15-20 overall in the season, though their 5-11 record in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) still situates them in last place in the NCAC’s Eastern Division.

The Lords’ performance against Wilmington was marked by impressive hitting, with a total of 30 runs on the day. Patrick O’Leary ’20 and Matt von Roemer ’18 led the way in hitting for the Lords. O’Leary scored three runs on three at bats for the Lords in game one, and von Roemer did the same in game two. In game two, Matt Contreras ’19, von Roemer and O’Leary each scored three runs for the Lords.

Game one was tied 0-0 through one inning, but the Lords quickly asserted their dominance, scoring three runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Kenyon closed out the sixth inning with a homer by Phillip Nam ‘17 to take the first of two games 10 to 3.

In game two, Kenyon got off to an equally slow start, trailing Wilmington 1 to 0 after two innings. In the third inning, a double by Nam and a homer by Mikey Arman ’18 set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. Kenyon closed out their barrage of runs with two straight home runs in the eighth inning to win the match 20 to 7.

Kenyon batters hit an impressive eight total home runs on the day, with Contreras and Nam each hitting two.

Jesse Bogacz ’18 pitched five innings and took the win in game one, setting his record as pitcher at 3-5 on the season. He struck seven batters out and gave up just two runs. Will Allen ‘20 took the win in game two, pitching 5.2 innings, giving up 3 runs and striking out 4 batters. This victory puts Allen at 3-2 on the season.

Thus far, the Lords have been guided by von Roemer, who leads the team with a .408 batting average and 29 runs, and Arman, who has a team-high 32 runs batted-in (RBI). Nam leads the team in homeruns with six.

On the pitcher’s mound, the Lords have an earned-run average (ERA) of 6.62, meaning they average almost seven runs allowed for nine innings played, compared to their opponents’ average era of 5.98.

To close the season out, the Lords will take on the Tigers of Wittenberg University (10-22, 5-11 NCAC) in at home on McCloskey Field in a doubleheader on Saturday. This will be Senior Day for the Lords and will pit them against a team that has experienced similar struggles to Kenyon in conference play.