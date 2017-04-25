Princess Nokia concert cancellations spark tensions

Princess Nokia fans seemed to soon move past their disappointment when the prominent rapper cancelled her visit to Kenyon College on Friday, April 7th due to travel complications. Her time on campus included participation in a panel with femme-centric skate group Brujas and a show at the Horn Gallery. The discussion went on as planned despite Princess Nokia’s absence. The concert was cancelled and met with some disappointment by students. However, backlash was more evident at Oberlin College, where the artist was scheduled to perform the following night.

