Ladies lacrosse beats OWU 18-4

The Ladies bounced back from a tough loss, beating Ohio Wesleyan University by 14 goals on Tuesday.

This week the Ladies lacrosse team split two games in Gambier, losing to the Oberlin Yeowomen 11-9 on Saturday and bouncing back against the Ohio Wesleyan Battling Bishops to the tune of an 18-4 win on Tuesday. With these results, the Ladies remain in playoff positioning, keeping their spot at fourth in the conference and improving their record to 3-2 in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC).

The Ladies jumped out to an early lead with a goal by Kat Englert ’18, 2:30 into their Saturday game against the Yeowomen. The first 13 minutes were very close, a good sign for a team that entered the game as the definite underdog. Unfortunately for the Ladies, the Yeowomen took over with about 17 minutes left in the first half. In the span of 10 minutes, the Ladies had zero shots on goal while the Yeowomen scored three goals to take the lead 6-3. In the middle of the second half, the Ladies turned the tide, closing their 10-5 deficit to a 10-8 deficit with 17:21 to play. Their comeback attempt came up short and the Ladies lost 11-9, the smallest margin of victory the Yeowomen had all season.

Despite the loss, Allie McLane ’17 came away with some positives from the match. “Oberlin is really strong this year, maybe the best in our conference,” she said. “We certainly tested them the whole game and showed them our best lacrosse.”

On Tuesday, when the Battling Bishops came to town, the story was much more one-sided and happier for the Ladies. Fifteen minutes into the game the Ladies had jumped out to an 11-1 lead by four goals from Englert, at which point the Ladies had started to sub in some of their younger players to get them more playing time. The Ladies’ performance was their most dominating of the season: They won by a season-high 14 goals.

One of the Ladies’ stars over the previous week was McLane, with a team-high three goals and five points against the Yeowomen in addition to two goals against the Battling Bishops. Reflecting on the weekend, McLane said, “My performance at Oberlin felt great and it was super exciting to play in such a highly competitive match.” Englert also contributed to the Ladies’ offensive performance with nine points of her own in the two competitions.

The previous week really showed that the Ladies can play with any team in their conference, and that they will be a threat come conference tournament time. No other team besides first-place Denison has given the Yeowomen as difficult of a time as the Ladies gave to second-place in the conference Oberlin on Saturday.

The Ladies will get another chance to improve their NCAC standing when they play Allegheny College on Saturday night for their senior day game. Following that game, they will travel to Granville, Ohio on Wednesday to play the NCAC defending champion, Denison University Big Red.