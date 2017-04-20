Baseball suffers four straight double-digit losses to Wooster

The Lords’ pitching staff was embarrassed by Wooster by allowing 64 runs in 29 innings.

Lords baseball faced one of its toughest opponents, The College of Wooster, this past week as the eighth-ranked Fighting Scots rolled over the Lords by winning all four games.

The first game started off even-handedly with Kenyon getting the first opportunities at crossing the plate. After two scoreless innings, the Lords loaded the bases with two outs. A foul ball to the first baseman ended the Lords’ hopes of capitalizing on the opportunity. Following the third inning, the Lords could no longer control the Wooster offense. In the last four innings of the game, the Scots tallied up 15 runs on 13 hits. In the final inning, the Lords mustered up a run with a two-out double off the bat of Jason Clebowicz ’19.

In the second game, the Lords put together one of their better performances against the Scots. Kenyon managed to cross the plate once, when Patrick O’Leary ’20 knocked Matt von Roemer ’18 across in the first. Kenyon held this lead until the fourth inning, when the Wooster bats came alive, scoring eight times in the inning. The Lords managed to respond in the same inning with four runs of their own, but they could not overcome this large deficit. The Scots went on to score 10 more times in the remaining four innings, while the Lords only crossed the plate once more en route to a 18-6 loss.

The latter two games of the series played out in a similar way. The first game began well for the Lords: They scored first and held the lead into the third inning. The first three innings marked a solid pitching performance by Jesse Bogacz ’18, who struck out five. The performance slipped in the third when the Scots blasted a grand slam over the left field fence, giving Wooster a lead that they would not give up. The Lords scored just once more in the fourth inning, leading to a 18-2 rout.

The final game was more of the same for the Lords. The team notched an early run when Andrew Petersdorf ’17 doubled to left field, scoring Cormac Jewell ’18. Wooster took control early, however, scoring four runs in the second inning. The Scots only added to their lead in the remaining innings. The game ended with a 13-2 win for the Scots, who dominated Kenyon at the plate with a total of 14 hits compared to just three for the Lords.

“What it all comes down to is simply execution … I think if we move forward and really focus on getting jobs done and having quality team at-bats, we will find success,” Petersdorf said. “We are still fighting for a spot in the NCAC Final Four in Chillicothe [Ohio]. We want to be the first Kenyon ball club to notch a win in the conference tournament.”

“I know we have the talent and the mindset to,” Petersdorf added. “It is just a matter of execution.”

The Lords continue their NCAC competition later this week with a four-game series at Oberlin College on April 22 and April 23.