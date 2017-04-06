Large-scale building changes coming to Kenyon next year

Construction will affect almost all areas of campus, from South Quad to the Village Center

Starting this summer, the College will begin a series of major renovations around campus that will give the Village and multiple academic spaces a new, updated look. Created by GUND Partnerships, the architecture firm of Graham Gund, these renovations will begin with the opening of the new Village Market in the summer, and end with the demolition of Farr Hall next November. Here is a full list of some changes students can expect within the next year.

Bookstore

Beginning in mid-June, the Kenyon Bookstore will undergo major structural renovations, including a new exterior and interior look, a bathroom and an elevator. The Bookstore will temporarily occupy the current spaces of the Gambier Deli and Village Market during this time. The Bookstore will move back to its original location in November 2017 before the demolition of Farr Hall.

New Village Market

The new Village Market will be open by mid-June, according to Chief Business Officer Mark Kohlman. The College is assessing the possibility of installing solar panels on the roof to make it a more eco-friendly space, although it is already being built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver standards.

Town Houses

The town houses behind Farr Hall — the former location of the Gambier Grill — ran into some delays this semester due to water plumbing issues, and the project had to be rerouted. Students can expect to move into these new spaces in the fall.

Farr Hall/Gambier Deli

Farr Hall will be demolished in November, according to Kohlman. The Deli will take a year-long hiatus until construction is over. Kohlman could not say whether or not the College would be compensating the owner for any potential business lost during that time. Farr construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.

Library

The target date for construction on the new library is the summer of 2018, but the Board of Trustees may vote to extend that date, according to Kohlman. The proposed underground parking garage is still included in the plans, but is liable to change. The new library will house the Career Development Office, the Registrar’s Office and the Office of Academic Advising.

Sunset Cottage

The College hopes to renovate Sunset Cottage after the completion of the two new English Buildings on the West Quad, but no official decision regarding the future of Sunset has been made.

Athletic Field Master Plan

A three-year Master Plan to improve the varsity and practice athletic fields will begin this summer with major renovations to Mavec Field. The College will replace the field completely to help improve drainage. The College is also planning on potentially increasing the number of turf fields in the next few years, and improving accessibility by increasing the number of bleachers and other seating arrangements.

Other Summer Projects

Leonard Hall will receive renovations over the Summer. The improvements include installing tile flooring in all of the rooms, replacing the furniture and repainting all dorm rooms. The fourth-floor lounges will remain untouched. Two to three more labs in Higley Hall will receive updates this summer, as phase two of a three-part renovation project to Higley. The College’s Repair and Replace Fund will pay for these renovations. The Village Inn will receive solar panels over the summer to help power the VI student apartments. The solar panels are part of a wider push for more green initiatives around campus.