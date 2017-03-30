Shock Your Mom relocation prompts safety concerns

The all-campus party Shock Your Mom, invites students to dress up — or rather, down — and let loose with the Lords and Ladies of the swim team after the National Collegiate Association Championships.. But as one of the year’s largest events, taking place this Saturday, Shock Your Mom comes with its share of safety concerns.

For the first time, the party will be held in Old Kenyon. “The space is a little more confined, and with the amount of people who usually show up, it might be an issue,” Campus Safety Supervisor Gregory vonFreymann said.

The party moved to Old Kenyon because the Office of Student Engagement (OSE) prohibited the use of Gund Commons as a party venue. Director of Student Engagement Laura Kane was not available for comment. Student Council President Phillip Gray Clark ’17 said the decision was due to admissions events hosted in Gund Commons:

“It’s admission season, so it’s not the best thing to have the building smelling like a brewery.”

Shock Your Mom will occupy Old Kenyon’s center lounges and the patio. Campus Safety advised the Buildings and Grounds Committee to set up a perimeter of snow fencing around the patio for overflow. Campus Safety will station two additional officers each to North Campus, South Campus and Old Kenyon, with a mobile supervisor ready to respond to medical emergencies, vonFreymann said.

Swimmers will staff the party in lifeguard costumes, working doors, bartending and monitoring the party. “We will stay hypervigilant because this isn’t just our team’s reputation, it’s our school and our coaches,” swimmer Sam Palicz ’18 said. Shock Your Mom will require students to present K-Cards at the door. High school students have illicitly entered all-campus parties before, which can result in organizations losing permission to host parties.

Anticipating increased drinking, the OSE hired a food truck to sell fried vegetables this Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m to 2:00 a.m. “Students have that option if they are too intoxicated and need to get some food,” Clark said. Peirce Pub will also be open.

Head Community Advisor (CA) of South Campus Edgar Martin ’17 plans to host an event in the Manning Residence Hall lounge — next to Old Kenyon — where students can watch movies and eat, pending approval by the OSE. The event is intended to provide a sober alternative to Shock Your Mom and provide sustenance to other students who might need it.

“This is a fun weekend, but it is a weekend when people put themselves at risk,” Clark said. “Campus Safety is a resource, and so are the CAs — people should call them if they need help.”