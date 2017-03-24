[…] Power outage hits all parts of campus, areas of Mount Vernon […]

All parts of the College and some parts of Mount Vernon lost power just before 1 p.m. Friday. Power was restored on campus at approximately 7 p.m. the same day.

About 600 customers were scheduled to be transferred to an alternative power source at about 4 p.m., according to Fay White, a spokesperson for AEP Ohio, the College’s electricity provider. White clarified that the College is not included among those 600 customers, although AEP is attempting to serve as many of its customers as possible with the alternative power source.

The power outage resulted in 1,100 customers without power, according to White. The outage is due to an equipment-related cause, but the company is still investigating the specific cause of the outage. There are two circuits involved in the outage.

This post has been updated to reflect new information.