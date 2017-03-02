Launch of conservative-leaning website causes controversy

“The voice of the majority around college campuses has destroyed intellectual conversation, telling people what they can and cannot say, through PC culture and safe spaces. In just over one semester on a college campus, His Campus’ founders … have personally experienced this and wish to do something about it.”

This is the mission statement of His Campus, a blog founded by Will Allen ’20 and Eric Del Rosso ’20 on Feb. 18. The blog, which received more than 17,500 page views in its first five days online and has eight posts as of Wednesday, brands itself as a platform for students with views that differ from the majority on Kenyon’s campus.

“Eric Del Rosso and I decided to create His Campus after many conversations with fellow students regarding their inability to express views in a safe environment,” Allen wrote in an email to the Collegian. “We feel, at Kenyon and other liberal arts colleges across America, there is one dominant viewpoint that silences all others. His Campus wants to change that.” The His Campus co- founders declined to comment further for this article.

His Campus posts include “Student Life: Not So Safe Space,” a Feb. 18 piece in which Del Rosso discusses the experience of being labeled a bigot for expressing discomfort with the idea of having a transgender child, and “Dear Liberals,” a Feb. 24 post by an anonymous author that claims leftist “anti-white, anti-male, anti-cop, anti- American” rhetoric resulted in the election of President Donald Trump.