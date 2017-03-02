A night with Campus Safety reveals stressful side of the job

Gregory vonFreymann, a Campus Safety supervisor at Kenyon, has seen a lot during his 20 years on the job. As we rolled along the backroads of the Brown Family Environmental Center (BFEC), he told me about a student who froze to death overnight after falling asleep on his way back from a party, locking down the College after a man wanted for mass murder was spotted on campus and apprehending an outsider with a backpack holding a pound of marijuana and a loaded 9 mm pistol in one of the dorms.

“Of course that’s over 20 years, and it sounds bad, but usually I’d say there’s a couple of major incidents every semester,” vonFreymann said. “And sometimes the stress is hard on the officers, and sometimes we’ll get counseling involved for them to kind of debrief.”

VonFreymann made one thing clear during my ride-along last Friday with Campus Safety: For safety officers, there is no such thing as the Kenyon bubble. While much of their work includes normal college campus policing – like shutting down overcrowded parties, assisting drunk students and breaking up altercations on campus – they still have to face the darker realities of the world. VonFreymann knows this all too well; just last semester, he had to resuscitate a professor after he suffered a heart attack on campus.