Panel about Islam in America seeks to rectify misconceptions

The Middle East Students Association (MESA) and the Muslim Students Association (MSA) hosted a panel about Islam in America on Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. in Peirce Lounge. The panel consisted of Professor of Mathematics Nuh Aydin, Visiting Assistant Professor of Religion Professor Michael Knight and Zoe Ali ’19. The event was moderated by MESA Co-President Ghada Baqbouq ’19. 45 to 50 people attended the event.

Each panelist began with a meditation on what being Muslim in America means to them.

Ali, who is Persian and Pakistani, grew up in America and discussed the importance of her distinctly American relationship with her religion.

Aydin, who is Turkish-American and has lived in the U.S. for half of his life, expressed his desire to complicate the media’s portrayal of what it means to be Muslim. “ The image of Islam in the eyes of the average American person is largely based on lack of information and negative stereotypes,” Aydin said. “It is usually the extreme and fringe elements of the Muslim community that make the news.”

“The Islam of ISIS is a small minority in the Muslim community,” Aydin added. “It does not represent me, my family, my friends or my community.”

Aydin then highlighted three “little- known” facts about Islam. First, he defined Islam as “the next link in the Judeo-Christian tradition” in an attempt to frustrate the misconception that it is a “new or strange religion.” Second, he reminded the audience that Islamic civilizations made essential contributions to math and science — contributions that greatly in influenced the European Renaissance. Finally, he drew a distinction between religious and political motivations for disliking the West, stating that “the majority of Muslim people admire human rights, democracy and freedoms, especially in America … what they don’t like is policy, especially American foreign policy in the Middle East,” which he said is “oftentimes in sharp contrast to American values.”