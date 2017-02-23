College updates gender-neutral restroom signage on campus

“For example, the game room restrooms were labeled as men’s and women’s, but due to the one-room nature of these restrooms, people would go to whichever was available.”

After determining that restrooms in Gund Commons and Peirce Dining Hall could be reworked as gender- inclusive, the administration began researching the logistics of creating signage for gender-inclusive spaces. Before the end of last semester, two signs were chosen — one for gender- inclusive restrooms that were ADA accessible, and another for gender inclusive restrooms that were non-ADA accessible. ADA accessibility refers to the Americans with Disabilities Act, which provides standards for the dimensions and accessibility of said restrooms for individuals with disabilities to safely and comfortably navigate and utilize. The signage for these new restrooms contain the same statement: “All genders welcome here.” Watts spearheaded the restroom project last semester. She pointed our the error of referring to a “restroom” as a “bathroom,” noting that there is a distinction between the two even though many people use the terms interchangeably. Restrooms do not have showers, whereas bathrooms do.