StuCo votes to approve bylaws for new constitution

Student Council voted to approve new bylaws for their constitution at their Jan. 29 meeting. These bylaws were first drafted by former Student Council President Phoebe Roe ’16, and re-drafted and finalized by the 2016-2017 Student Council, led by President Phillip Gray Clark ’17.

“The old bylaws were a burden, had not been updated for a long time and did not reflect the state of Student Council or the constituents,” Clark wrote in an email to the Collegian. “These new bylaws aim to provide equity to all students while making the goals, responsibilities and charges of each Student Council officer much clearer.”

Changes include increased specificity in the outlines of certain Student Council officer roles and the ability for any officer to raise a motion during meetings. Only voting members will have any say in whether or not motions are approved, although non-voting special interests officers can suggest changes or amendments.

The vote to pass the new constitutional bylaws to the Campus Senate was unanimous; Senate has not yet voted to approve the bylaws.

The Campus Senate was revived last year after a multiyear hiatus. It is comprised of representatives from each of the four classes, faculty, professors and administrators.

“Senate is a venue where students, professors, faculty and administrators can all come together and discuss the best route for the college,” Clark wrote. “With the issues of transparency [regarding the way they operated] from spring of last year, the re-emergence of a cleaner and more effective Campus Senate is crucial.”

The updated bylaws will also affect Student Council sub-committees — like the Business and Finance Committee (BFC) responsible for distributing supplemental funding to student activity groups — by reframing and updating their responsibilities.

“These new bylaws reflect the goals during my tenure as Student Council President: transparency and equity for all students,” Clark wrote. “They reflect the Kenyon of today and I hope that their approval brings a positive change to Kenyon College long after I leave the Hill.”