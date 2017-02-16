StuCo highlights Pub issues

If students don’t heed the last call for alcohol at Peirce Pub, it might mean closing time for good.

Students sneaking drinks into the Pub and not disposing of drinks before 1 a.m. could cause AVI to lose their liquor license for all the events they host on campus, including Senior Week.

Discussion at the Student Council meeting on Feb. 12 highlighted issues with Peirce Pub, including understaffing and rude behavior from students. Manager of Business Services Fred Linger said AVI workers staffing the Pub have told him of students attempting to sneak in outside drinks, being “real sassy” with the bouncer when he attempted to check their ID or items, and arguing against drinks being cleared at 1 a.m. The Pub remained open until 2 a.m. the weekends of Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 10-11 as part of a trial run by AVI, but the establishment’s liquor license only extends until 1 a.m. This weekend, Linger said, the situation improved significantly, and he hopes this trend will continue as the weeks continue.

“It’s a serious issue, with the liquor license — if they send an uncover in, we’ll lose it,” Linger said. “Then we won’t have anything.”

Understaffing has made it difficult for the bouncer to remain at the door to check IDs at all times, according to discussions at the Student Council meeting. Linger said he had not heard about staffing issues at the Pub, but said he would bring up the issue with Chris Wisbey, the AVI resident director.

Suggestions from the Student Council meeting to address the Pub’s issues included giving students advanced warning that drinks would need to be discarded at 1 a.m. and not permitting consistently rude students into the Pub.

Despite these issues, students have reacted positively to the Pub. Jordan Glassman ’17 described the environment in Peirce Pub as quieter than the now-shuttered Gambier Grill (known as the Cove), with more space to spread out. Glassman said having a reasonably priced late-night food option is especially important after the closure of the Gambier Grill in spring 2016. He estimates that about 70 students were inside the Pub on each of the four or five occasions this semester he has gone.

“It’s definitely nice to have some option that’s neutral ground,” Glassman said. “It doesn’t belong to one group of people, which is always a good thing, and definitely is important, so it’s good that the school found a way to do that quickly, even if it’s not exactly what the students want.”