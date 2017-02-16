Delahunty leaves Kenyon after 13 years

Jennifer Delahunty is retiring after spending 13 years introducing prospective students to Kenyon as part of the College’s admissions team.

Delahunty began working at Kenyon in 2003 as the dean of admissions and the vice president of financial aid. She served under two presidents at Kenyon, and in 2015, left her positions on campus to become the associate dean of admissions for the West Coast. Delahunty launched the College’s first international recruiting program, which helped recruit students worldwide, according to a News Bulletin emailed to students and employees last Friday.

“It was the perfect match of community, rigorous liberal arts and a leadership team that really wanted to the College to thrive,” Delahunty said of her experience at Kenyon. “I o en said that, at Kenyon, I got this College and the students in a deep way. And the people, the trustees, the senior sta — we all kind of understood each other. ere was a wonderful alignment of value and ambition.”