Local waste and recycling center closes down over break

Since the Mount Vernon branch of Rumpke Waste and Recycling, a Cincinnati-based recycling center, shut down, the College will have to make alternative plans for glass recycling.

Most of Kenyon’s recycling is sent to Cleveland and sold to Gateway Recycling. However, Gateway does not take Kenyon’s glass because it is heavy and has a low price, making the transportation not cost effective, according to Custodian Gary Banbury, who is working to facilitate the transition to a new system. Because of this, the College’s glass went to the now-defunct Mount Vernon branch of Rumpke, which also took all of Gambier’s recyclables. The Mount Vernon News article “Rumpke shutters recycling center,” dated June 18, 2016, reports that Rumpke chose not to renew its contract.

Amanda Pratt, director of corporate communications for Rumpke Waste and Recycling, declined to comment on the specific reasons for closure, but in a Knoxpages.com article “Rumpke to close Columbus Road recycling center” dated June 10, 2016, she emphasized the importance of a recycling plant’s economic viability and ability to provide efficient services to the community, according to the Knoxpages.com article “Rumpke to close Columbus Road recycling center” dated June 10, 2016.

While the College looks for a permanent fix, the glass is being processed with Gambier’s non-separated recyclables.

“[It’s] still being recycled, it’s still being put in the system — it’s just a matter of someone different taking it,” Banbury said.

The College and the Village have always used different recycling systems because Gambier does not separate its recyclables, while Kenyon does. Kenyon gets a higher price for pre-separated recyclables and does not have the ability to separate the Village’s recycling Gambier’s recycling was sent to the Rumpke center in Mount Vernon. It is now brought to a Rumpke center in Columbus.

No student jobs at the College’s recycling center will be affected.