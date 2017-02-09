Administrative changes

Janet Lape Marsden

The Office of Communications will welcome Janet Lape Marsden as the new Associate Vice President for Communications on April 3. Her predecessor, Mark Ellis, retired in July of last year; Director of New Media Patty Burns served as interim director for communications during the search.

Marsden, who was Vice President for Communications at Bennington College, will oversee all of the College’s communication initiatives, including the Alumni Bulletin, website, social media and video production.

“I am inspired by President Decatur’s vision for evolving, extending and amplifying the liberal arts tradition for today’s students,” Marsden said in a Feb. 3 News Bulletin emailed to students and employees.

Jillian Watts

After two years in the position, Assistant Director of the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) Jillian Watts will leave Kenyon at the end of this semester.

“I’m getting married, and my partner lives in Fort Wayne,” Watts said. “We want to be closer, and her mother’s sick.”

Post-Kenyon, Watts plans to focus on a new organization she founded: a non-profit LGBTQ+ Youth Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., where there “is no LQBTQ+ oriented space currently,” Watts said.