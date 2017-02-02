Indoor Track and Field places fifth in weekend invitational

Isak Davis ’19 wins 800-meter sprint; finishes first in event for the second straight weekend.

The Lords and Ladies indoor track and field teams competed in their third meet of the season on Saturday, when they traveled to Wooster, Ohio for the Fighting Scots’ Invitational to compete against Oberlin College, Denison University, Wittenberg University, and the College of Wooster. Despite some strong individual performances, both teams finished fifth overall.

Individually, the Ladies were led by Andrea Ludwig ’19, who finished first in the 3,000-meter event with a strong time of 11:12:19, and was one of nine top-five finishers on the team. She was joined in the top three of the 3,000-meter by teammate Claire Naughton ’17, who finished third at 11:29:41. The Ladies also dominated the mile, with four finishers in the top five. Molly Hunt ’18 claimed second place with a time of 5:25:29, and was followed across the finish line by teammates Quinn Harrigan ’19, Tate Serletti ’20 and Ellen Corcoran ’18, in that order.

Overall, Oberlin placed first after collecting a total of 147 team points. Denison took a distant second with 111 points, and the Ladies placed fifth with 56 points.

For the Lords, Isak Davis ’19 ran well for a second straight weekend. After winning the mile on Jan. 21 at the Wooster Tri-Meet, Davis once again tasted first place in the 800-meter race on Saturday, finishing at 1:59:58. Kevin Towle ’19 finished fourth in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 24:05. The Lords placed fifth with 19 points, while Wittenberg finished first with 186 points. Despite his own impressive individual accomplishments this season, Davis has nothing but praise for the group dynamic of the team.

“When I have a bad day, one of my teammates steps up and encourages me, and I always find some extra strength,” Davis said. “I am confident that if the team works together, we will push each other to reach beyond our potentials.”

While the team has gotten off to a somewhat slow start this season, Towle has high expectations. “We have a lot of people that can really surprise the conference,” Towle said. “We need to make sure that we are consistently getting better while staying relatively healthy.”

Both teams compete next on Saturday, when they head to Denison to take part in the Bob Shannon Invitational Meet.