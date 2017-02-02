Administration needs to improve clarity of financial aid and housing credit policies

At the end of junior year, excited and nervous for the finale of my college career, three friends and I decided to take the plunge and get an apartment together. This had been a dream of mine, but I worried about the price difference between living in a North Campus Apartment and living in a dorm. When my roommate sent me information regarding a senior housing credit, which allows students on need-based financial aid to live in an apartment double for the price of a dorm double, I was thrilled.

But at the beginning of this semester, when my dad contacted me about an unusual charge on my bill, we realized I did not receive the housing credit. My father, a nine-year employee of LBIS, was told I couldn’t receive additional aid because I already receive tuition remission as the child of a Kenyon employee.

I have filled out the hell that is FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) every year and subsequently received financial aid every year I’ve attended college. However, when asked, the accounting office told us the aid I received was not “need-based.” My dad took this as a sufficient answer, but I couldn’t let it rest. In emailing the accounting office and staffers from the Office of Housing and Residential Life, I explained that the language was unclear.

Rhonda Crunkilton, student accounts manager, told me that “the College can not be responsible if you misunderstood financial aid language.” While I never asked that the fee be waived — I only asked that we work together to prevent this from happening to others — I was also never given an answer regarding what “need-based” financial aid is. Is this aid not inherently need-based? The College’s official Costs and Financial Aid webpage states: “We offer several types of need-based financial aid to students in the form of grants, student loans, on-campus employment and other loan options for families. We also offer merit scholarships that are not based on need.” Since I receive financial aid, this information provided by the school makes my eligibility clear; the website does not specify that children of Kenyon employees cannot receive aid.

Since I emailed this information to Crunkilton, associate director of financial aid Shelly Lepley and Director of Housing and ResLife Jill Engel-Hellman on Jan. 19, I have not heard from either the Office of Accounting or ResLife. I still have an overdue bill for my apartment, about which I am emailed daily. I have the privilege to be able to fight this because I can find the resources to pay my bill, but I worry that the unclear information the College provides will mean that students less fortunate than I will have to shoulder this cost.

This isn’t the first time I’ve been disappointed by Kenyon’s lack of empathy regarding students’ financial situations. I am lucky enough to receive tuition remission to Kenyon — the very reason I am able to attend this school — but this credit does not transfer to abroad programs. Given the options to take out copious loans to study in Rome or to stay here, I chose to stay in Gambier. I told everyone I just wasn’t interested in studying abroad. During my time at Kenyon, I have seen so many people shy away from discussing economic diversity at our college. When The New York Times showed that almost 20 percent of Kenyon comes from the top one percent of earners, my friends were shocked, but I was unsurprised. We attend a college where low-income students don’t feel they will be accommodated adequately. The administration not only needs to be clearer in their publications, but needs to work with students to find the best way to help them succeed in an overwhelmingly high-income environment. If the administration continues to shy away from the conversation of economic diversity, how can we be expected to do anything other than follow suit?