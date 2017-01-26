Track and Field opens the new year with third place finish

Isak Davis ’19 finishes first in the mile, and the Lords win 4x400m relay in first meet of 2017.

The Lords and Ladies track and field teams both took third place at the Wooster Tri‐Meet against the College of Wooster and Ohio Wesleyan University last Saturday, the second meet of the season for both teams. Both teams had standout individual performances, but rather mixed results overall as they continue to gear up for their spring season.

Isak Davis ’19 delivered a great individual performance in the mile, running a time of 4:28.51 and coming in first to score seven points for the Lords. Daniel Hojnacki ’18 and Jacob Bozeman ’19 also ran the mile and placed second and third, respectively.

Ben Weinberg ’18 finished in second place in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:05.46. He earned the team five points. First-year runners Ethan Bradley and George Goldman also ran the 800-meter dash and placed eighth and ninth.

The Lords took first place in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:36.30. The relay team of Alton Barbehenn ’17, Davis, Austin Hulse ’19 and Kevin Towle ’19, finished 5.96 seconds before the Ohio Wesleyan team. Kenyon also took second in the 4×200 meter relay with a total time of 1:35.27 set by Towle, Barbehenn, Hulse and Kyle Logan ’20.

In the shot put, Jordan Potter ’19 and Ryder Sammons ’19 placed second and eighth; Potter’s throw of 12.26 meters earned the Lords five points. Potter also scored five points for Kenyon in the weight throw with his distance of 11.40 meters. Nick Slatoff ’18 placed fourth in the weight throw event with a distance of 10.95 meters.

Subei Kyle ’17 took the Ladies’ best individual running finish with a time of 28.52 seconds in the 200 meter dash for a fifth place finish. The time was a season best for Kyle, who also finished in 8.69 seconds in the 60 meter dash, earning three points for Kenyon. Lauletta also ran the 60 meter dash and placed seventh in the third heat with a time of 8.87 seconds.

The Ladies took second place in both the long jump and the distance medley. Lauletta jumped a season-best 4.84 meters in the long jump event. The distance medley “A team” ran a time of 13:25.61 and comprised of Ellen Corcoran ’18, Rosa Rumora ’19, Grace Moses ’20 and Molly Hunt ’18. Third in the distance medley was the Ladies’ “B team” — Tate Serletti ’20, Chloe Hall ’20, Harlee Mollenkopf ’17 and Quinn Harrigan ’19 — which finished 17.3 seconds later.

Chloe Hannah-Drullard ’20 took third in the shot put with a distance of 10.08 meters, and fifth in the weight throw.

The Lords and Ladies will head to Wooster on Saturday for the Fighting Scots Invitational, which begins at noon. Both teams will then compete in the Bob Shannnon Invitational in Granville Ohio, the home of Denison University, as the teams continue their transition into their spring set of meets.