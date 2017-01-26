Political correctness silences vital discourse

When I was abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark, I had the privilege to take a course on social media and how it affects the world today. The final project for this course was to create a social media campaign, the topic of which was completely up to the students.
My idealistic friend and I decided to take up the challenge of talking about feminism as men. We noticed that when anyone brings up the topic of feminism, 99 percent of men will roll their eyes. Our objective was to attempt to remove the negative stigma associated with the term and the greater movement. It wasn’t until we were at the end of our campaign that we found out why men are hesitant to label themselves as feminists.
At the end of our campaign, we had a particularly loaded comment thread on Facebook, in which we were accused of “mansplaining” and told that, as men, we were actively diminishing the work that females have already done on the subject. The definition of mansplaining is: “(of a man) explain (something) to someone, typically a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronizing.”
We never set out to mansplain a woman’s movement to women, but there we were, given the label based purely on the fact that we are men. I understand that, as a man, I will never truly understand the problems that women face today, but silencing opinions for or against something only succeeds in maintaining the status quo.
It wasn’t until this event that it clicked for me that, in today’s society, if I’m to voice an opinion I have to first declare my entire 0background, gender, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status.
I hope this is the last time that I have to do this. My name is Griffin Burrough, I’m a straight, white male of privilege, and this culture of denouncing oppositional opinions in the defense of political correctness has to stop.
Political correctness is a noble idea, but it’s gone way too far. Why was polling so wrong about this past election? Because we as a society have taken to shunning and spurning each other for having contrary beliefs instead of having conversations about them.
I don’t know if you have friends that voted for Donald Trump, but I know that if they did, they wouldn’t tell you, because everyone is terrified of going against Kenyon’s widely accepted status quo.
Calling someone racist, bigoted, or homophobic silences people who have a different opinion to the mass liberal agenda that pervades Kenyon.
Early last year I lamented to one of my female friends that I don’t like using they/their pronouns purely based on the fact that they are plural pronouns and cause sentences to sound off to me. Instead of talking to me about how it’s important to be sensitive to each individual’s gender identity, my friend said that I should change my transphobic beliefs.
Instead of spurning me, she could have said: “Hey Griffin, pronouns concern questions of identity and not recognizing that is incredibly insensitive of you.” Thanks to the PC police, I ended up being scorned and uneducated when a better alternative wasn’t far away.
Never again in your life will you be surrounded by as many intellectually-driven and fascinating people than right now. Instead of checking Facebook and Instagram in Peirce, let’s talk about what makes us different. Let’s not get offended when someone doesn’t share our beliefs and try and understand why they’ve come to think this way.
Your friend may not understand the fluidity of gender — instead of gawking and scolding them, educate them. If we are so progressive as a community, then let’s face these issues and expand our horizons.
Welcome to my column, and I hope this sheds some light as to what you’ll typically find here. I know what I write here is likely to attract controversy, so I’m going to be blunt and concise, and I’m very ready to hear dissenting opinions.
If you disagree with me, please tell me in next week’s Collegian why I’m completely wrong. I promise not to label you.
Griffin Burrough
Quality stuff here. Unfortunately I’m sure it triggered half the Hill. It takes guts to speak your mind at Kenyon especially when the golden gun of “bigot!” is aimed at your head.
I am literally so tired of privileged straight white boys claiming that everyone is becoming too sensitive and overly PC until they get offended and then suddenly it’s a problem that everyone should address and change their behavior
Very well said. Thank you.
“Why was polling so wrong about this past election?
Because we as a society have taken to shunning and spurning each other for having contrary beliefs instead of having conversations about them.”
I don’t see how these two things are directly related. I think it’s a little dumb.
As much as I wish that you had been silenced (even just long enough to really listen and consider the criticisms people had for you), your argument is severely undermined by the fact that your response to this “silencing” culture of political correctness produced a think piece that you felt compelled to formally publish. Clearly your sense of self worth and self rightousness has been in no way compromised.
And may I just note that you care enough about being grammatically correct to ignore someone’s expression of self. Let me say this again: someone expressed an ideological definition of self and you said “eh, I like grammar better”.
Or maybe it was “my discomfort is more important than yours; more important than your identity; more important than your safety; more important than you are to me”
There’s a reason that makes people angry you tool.
It’s ironic that you defend someone altering language to serve themselves but accuse the person using language correctly of being self-serving. If one has the freedom to use language as they like, shouldn’t the other?
Also, in the interest of fostering a healthy dialogue, let me insert one last cheap shot at the end of my message: you are a tool.
I’m afraid that’s a rather reasonable and outmoded point of view there, alum. Quit using student’s premises against them, that’s logic and it’s below the belt.
@Hetty
Your argument, if I parse it correctly, is that Griffin’s argument is undermined by the fact that he had an argument he felt worth publishing? I.e., he spoke his (divisive) opinion?
Maybe the fight against AVI is right, something’s got to be in your guys’ water.