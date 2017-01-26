Kenyon swimmers sweep Senior Day dual meet against Tigers

Seniors lead in a dominant win over Wittenberg University following Senior Day ceremony.

The Lords and Ladies dominated their dual meet on Saturday afternoon at the KAC (Kenyon Athletic Center), as the swim and dive teams won every event en route to two meet victories at home over the Wittenberg University Tigers. The Ladies won all 16 of their events for a 157-101 score, while the Lords went 17 for 17 to win 156-77. This was the only dual meet of the season for the two teams. The dual meet was also this season’s Senior Day, as Kenyon honored the careers of 16 senior swimmers and divers during a ceremony before the meet began.

Fittingly, it was an excellent performance by many senior swimmers, as eight members of the class of 2017 won events. In the 200 medley relay, seniors Austin Pu, Trevor Manz, Oscar Anderson and Nick Gutsche excelled on their way to a time of 1:34:44 and a first place finish. Seniors were also responsible for four wins in the individual set of events. Arthur Conover ’17 claimed victories in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle with times of 1:42:74 and 4:39:50. Ian Reardon ’17 won the 100 backstroke in 52:09 seconds, while Manz claimed victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58 seconds.

Conover savored his final races in the KAC. “It was weird knowing that I would never compete in a meet at the KAC again,” Conover said. “The team has really become like a sort of family for me at Kenyon. It’s really been an incredible experience to have this group in which everyone is pushing themselves to their limits and supporting and helping each other to become the best they can be.”

Laura Duncan ’17 led the way for the Ladies on her Senior Day, winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:07:58. And while it was the seniors that were honored, the first-year class was also very much in the spotlight. Zoe Toscos won the 100 freestyle with a time of 52:99 and then teamed up with Summer Otazu, Andjela Vasic and Hollie Hopf to win the 200 medley relay.

The Lords and Ladies also dominated their competition on the diving board. Madeline Carlson ’19 and Frances Andersen Bicknell ’19 won the three-meter and one-meter boards for the Ladies, while Ryder Sammons ’19 earned victory on the one-meter board. After being honored before the meet began, senior Derek Hoare claimed first place in the three-meter board competition with a total of 242.55 points.

Prior to returning to Kenyon for the second semester of the school year, the two teams took their annual trip to Sarasota, Fla., where they underwent 10 days of intense training at the United States Coast Guard Academy. “It’s normally the hardest training of the year,” Conover said. “Going through that together, as well as being in such close proximity with each other, really helps us develop stronger bonds as teammates.”

The Lords and Ladies have about two more weeks left to train until the conclusion of their seasons. The two teams will travel to Granville, Ohio, the home of rival Denison University, for the NCAC Championships held Feb. 8-11.