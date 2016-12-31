2016 from the pages of the Collegian

It’s been a busy year for the Collegian. A dynamic intersection of students, faculty, college administrators and Gambier residents, the Kenyon community never fails to generate new ideas about and react to a changing College. We’ve embraced the opportunity to cover the many exciting changes happening across campus throughout the year, and, as we look forward to 2017, let’s also take a look back at some of our most read pieces from the last year as well as coverage of events that helped define 2016 for Kenyon.

Mac and cheese wedges make a comeback at Peirce Pub

By Julia Waldow

A revival of Kenyon’s past, Peirce Pub reopened as a bar and restaurant this semester after the closing of the “Cove,” or the Gambier Grill.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/09/01/mac-and-cheese-wedges-make-a-comback-at-peirce-pub/

Cyclical cicadas will convene at Commencement

By Grant Miner

Every 17 years, one species of cicada emerges from the ground en masse to begin molting and mating, and these insects have a habit of overcrowding the campus. While their numbers at graduation were smaller than in years past, the Collegian dug up a few tales of Kenyon’s bug problem.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/05/05/cyclical-cicadas-will-convene-at-commencement/

For $6 million, Kenyon gives Buckeye building makeover

By Nathaniel Shahan

Kenyon is expanding beyond the Hill with the purchase of the Buckeye Candy and Tobacco building, recently renamed the Wright Center, in downtown Mount Vernon. The building will serve as a home for Kenyon’s film department and for programs to increase engagement with greater Knox County.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/04/07/for-6-million-kenyon-gives-buckeye-building-makeover/

Adelante celebrates 30 years of honoring Latinx culture

By Kevin Crawford

Adelante celebrated its 30th anniversary this year by inviting Latinx alumni and students back to Kenyon for Latinx Heritage Month. Associate Provost and Associate Professor of English Ivonne García spoke to how much the group has grown since she became its advisor; the group has expanded from five members in 2006 to 45 this year.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/09/15/adelante-celebrates-30-years-of-honoring-latinx-culture/

Kenyon Community reacts to Trump Victory

For most of the fall semester, Kenyon students recruited volunteers, registered voters and welcomed celebrities to campus in preparation for the 2016 presidential election. Following the election of Donald J. Trump, the College organized a range of events, from an impromptu, student-held open forum in Thomas Hall to remind students of their resources on campus to a conversation led by President Sean Decatur to examine perceived shifts in the American political landscape and changes students might see on campus.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/11/10/kenyon-community-reacts-to-trump-victory/

Sweetbitter author Stephanie Danler ’06 gives reading today

By Zoe Engle

Another Kenyon grad has made it big in the literary sphere. Stephanie Danler ‘06 released her debut novel Sweetbitter this May and returned to campus to share insights with current students.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/09/15/sweetbitter-author-stephanie-danler-06-gives-reading-today/

Chef Michael joins new Kitchen

By Kevin Crawford

2016 saw many shake-ups in the staff at Peirce Dining Hall, including the departure of several well-known employees. Chef Michael Hogancamp left Kenyon after seven years to take a job at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio. “Kenyon has always been a tight-knit community that cares for those who are a part of it,” Hogancamp said.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/10/27/chef-michael-joins-new-kitchen/

Gallery takes cue from Oberlin

By Bailey Blaker

The Gund Gallery launched an art loan program this year. At the start of every semester, students selected in a lottery can claim pieces from the Gallery’s collection to hang on the walls of their dorm rooms and apartments.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/02/25/gallery-takes-cue-from-oberlin/

North campus ‘pipe cat’ darlings find a permanent home

By Lauren Eller

Students living in Mather Residence Hall returned to campus to discover three new furry felines living in the drainage pipes outside of the building. After many weeks, the kittens found new homes with two Kenyon custodians, Shelby Bateman and Sherry Smith.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/10/20/north-campus-pipe-cat-darlings-find-a-permanent-home/

Letter to the Editor: Vernon James Schubel

After the College discontinued Take Back the Night on campus to avoid triggering student survivors, Professor Schubel wrote a letter to the Collegian, saying “TBTN was a launching pad for countless other actions and organizations that have worked tirelessly against gender violence.” He said he did not wish to minimize the reality of PTSD among survivors, but believed that TBTN helped break the silence surrounding sexual violence in America.

2016/10/13/letter-to-the-editors-5/

A Slice of Life

By Dora Segall

Domino’s Pizza began accepting orders by K-Card this year, so we sent a reporter along with one of their delivery drivers to experience the flipside of a Friday night pizza delivery run.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/12/08/a-slice-of-life/

Matthew Ruskun spins stories of Kenyon sports, play by play

By Cameron Messinides

It was a banner year for Kenyon Athletics, with many teams advancing far into competitions. But let’s not forget those who helped propel them to victory.

http://kenyoncollegian.com/2016/12/08/matthew-ruskan-spins-stories-of-kenyon-sports-play-by-play/