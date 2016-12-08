Instagram
RLST class holds fundraiser
RLST 382: Prophecy held a thrift store on Middle Path on Wednesday to benefir Interchurch Social Services, a non-profit organization providing food and financial assistance to Knox County residents, according to the event’s Facebook page. Students accepted donations, and worked from 10 a.m-4:30 p.m.   

Gabrielle Healy

Gabrielle is a news editor from Fairhaven, Mass. She is a junior English major with a concentration in public policy. She enjoys public radio, french fries, and yoga. Reach her at healyg@kenyon.edu.
