RLST class holds fundraiser

RLST 382: Prophecy held a thrift store on Middle Path on Wednesday to benefir Interchurch Social Services, a non-profit organization providing food and financial assistance to Knox County residents, according to the event’s Facebook page. Students accepted donations, and worked from 10 a.m-4:30 p.m.
Gabrielle Healy
Gabrielle is a news editor from Fairhaven, Mass. She is a junior English major with a concentration in public policy. She enjoys public radio, french fries, and yoga. Reach her at healyg@kenyon.edu.
Gabrielle Healy
